Nawazuddin shines in paisa-vasool rom-com

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Kushan Nandy

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra

Rating:3/5

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ is a rom-com that works, thanks to Nawazuddin Siddqui’s effortless comic talent.

The film starts off in Bareilly, with the female lead Dimple Chaubey (Neha Sharma) gate-crashing a wedding. She sports a bright pink jacket and sports shoes with a lehenga, and her drinking and dancing leave onlookers spellbound. Wedding planner Jogi Pratap (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) jumps in and starts grooving too.

The plot soon shifts to Lucknow where Jogi helps Dimple break her wedding with Lallu, who according to her is a ‘lallu’ (a fool). Jogi who lives with a houseful of women, has made a vow to never marry.

The film features women who want to be independent and choose their spouses. That inspires some feisty scenes. Some jokes come across as bawdy and insensitive, especially the ones about sexually transmitted diseases.

Lallu rides a scooter that he chains to a pole every time he has to park it. He wears thick glasses, boring shirts, and sports shoes, looking like a rip-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character from ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Jogira Sara... thrives on a fake kidnapping, a fake pregnancy, a bunch of dim-witted thugs led by Chacha Chaudhury (Sanjay Mishra), and a loud grandma. Treat this as a full paisa-vasool entertainer for the weekend.