Nayanthara shares cryptic post after hepatologist claims she is misleading fans with health advice

In her now deleted post, Nayanthara shared, "Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness. P.S. anyone who needs the recipe can check with @munmun.ganeriwal. Stay healthy. Stay happy."

Philips called her out and wrote, “If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven.” When the actor deleted her post, he noted that there was no apology from Nayanthara.