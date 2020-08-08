Newcomers must enjoy the process: Adil Hussain

Actor Adil Hussain feels newcomers take up acting only if they are genuinely passionate about the craft and derive joy from the process associated with playing a role. He adds that one should avoid entering the industry if he or she is in it just for the fame and money.

The '2.0' actor also opens up about collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for 'Pareeksha', whom he says was a delight to work with.

How was the experience of working with Prakash Jha?

Prakash Jha is one of the prolific directors of the country. I have been tracking his work for a long time. I even followed him when he made mainstream work in Bollywood. He makes films on socially and politically relevant subjects. He is a delight to work with. Moreover, being an actor himself he identifies with us as performers.

How did you prepare for the rickshaw wallah in Pareeksha?

I grew up in a small town in Assam. Cycles and rickshaws were the main form of transport in my hometown. One of my neighbours rented his house to a rickshaw wallah. I became friends with him and we had many conversations. So, that was a reference point.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I was always interested in acting and did plays even as an eight-year-old. Later, I joined National School Of Drama and that proved to be a good experience.

What is the toughest movie of your career?

I once did a Marathi movie called 'Arunoday' with Tannishtha Chatterjee. It revolved around a cop who is searching for his daughter. He has failed as a police officer and a father. The film was a difficult one for as I just could not imagine the situation.

What advice would you like to give newcomers?

Before taking up the profession, you must ask yourself whether you love acting and understand if you are meant to be an actor. One must get joy out of the process and not be in it just for the fame or money. If fame comes, well and good, but that can’t be the main objective.