Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib in biking accident, 'feeling okay'

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident and is "doing all right".
According to a TMZ report, Jonas was injured late Saturday night and was hospitalised briefly thereafter.
The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on "The Voice" for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.
Jonas gave a health update to the viewers on the Monday episode of the show.
"I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises," he said.
"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.
The panel for the ongoing 20th season of "The Voice" also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What happens if you leave junk in space?
Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?
H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him
Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza
Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals
'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment
All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?
24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India
Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global