Nick Jonas cracks a rib in biking accident

Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib in biking accident, 'feeling okay'

The 28-year-old singer reportedly injured himself on the set of 'The Voice'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 18 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 16:21 ist
Singer-actor Nick Jonas. Credit: AFP File Photo

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident and is "doing all right".

According to a TMZ report, Jonas was injured late Saturday night and was hospitalised briefly thereafter.

The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on "The Voice" for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.

Jonas gave a health update to the viewers on the Monday episode of the show.

"I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises," he said.

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

The panel for the ongoing 20th season of "The Voice" also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

