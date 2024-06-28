Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Arcadian' to debut on Lionsgate Play

Mumbai: Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's creature horror movie Arcadian will be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play, the streamer announced on Friday.

The movie, directed by Benjamin Brewer from Michael Nilon's screenplay, will land on Lionsgate Play's platform on July 19. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the streaming service said in a statement.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, full of ruins and desolation, Arcadian stars Cage as Paul, a father who is willing to do whatever it takes to save his family.

"With their world infested with deadly alien creatures hungry for human flesh, they are faced with a challenge like no other. When Paul is fatally injured while putting up a fight against these creatures, his sons are forced to step in and fight every last creature on Earth, hoping for a better world for their family," the official plotline read.