Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Nithya Menen on National Award-winning role: 'Felt like new territory, was pushed out of my comfort zone'

Dressed in a traditional saree, Nithya Menen, along with her parents, attended the 70th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan.
NP Jayaraman
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Nithya Menen poses with her parents as they arrive for the 70th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Nithya Menen poses with her parents as they arrive for the 70th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Credit: DH Photo/NP Jayaraman

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 08:39 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil Cinemasun picturesNational Film AwardsTrending NowNithya Menen

Follow us on :

Follow Us