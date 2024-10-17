Nithya Menen on National Award-winning role: 'Felt like new territory, was pushed out of my comfort zone'

<p>Fresh off her National Award for Best Actress win, Nithya Menen revealed that her role in <em>Thiruchitrambalam</em> pushed her out of her comfort zone as it was a character unlike any she had played before. </p><p>Renowned for her strong performances and commitment to her craft, Nithya received critical acclaim for her role as Sobhana, which earned her the prestigious National Award for the first time.</p><p>Dressed in a traditional saree, Nithya Menen, along with her parents, attended the 70th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhawan recently. </p><p>She received the award from President Droupadi Murmu for her exceptional portrayal of Shobana in the Dhanush-starrer <em>Thiruchitrambalam</em>.</p>.<p>In an exclusive interview with DH, Nithya shared her experience working in the movie. Nithya said, “<em>Thiruchitrambalam</em> was a very special experience. The four lead actors were very much like family. Supporting each other and always being appreciative of me.”</p>.70th National Film Awards: See full list of winners.<p>“It was also where I was pushed a bit out of my comfort zone to play a character that was very different from me. And someone I had not met or interacted with. So, it felt like new territory then, although now it feels as though she was so much a part of me,'' said the actor.</p><p>Her upcoming projects reflect this commitment to quality. Dropping hints about her upcoming projects, Nithya said, “I did a film in the thriller genre in Hindi and you’ll get to know once the official announcement happens.”</p><p>Nithya Menon fans are up for a treat as you’ll will also hear something about her in the OTT space. “You may also hear me doing something soon in the OTT space for a show. The character I think is very well made and written,” she said.</p><p>While Nithya hasn't officially signed the show, it's rumoured that she will join the cast and will share more details once her involvement is confirmed.</p>.<p>In the meantime, Nithya is busy getting ready for the highly anticipated <em>Idli Kadai</em>, where she will be seen alongside Dhanush once again. A picture of the duo from the set has already garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as fans are thrilled to witness the <em>Thiruchitrambalam</em> stars in this fresh collaboration.</p>