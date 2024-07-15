No 'good news', for now enjoy 'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

"I am overwhelmed but in a very nice way. We have worked for many years to get such a response, so that we do something like that which people love a lot, make reels, make videos. Of course, everyone in the team gets happy when the film earns well and the box office does well but the love, the acceptance from the people, this is what we actually work for," Kaushal said, adding that Roshan has always been an inspiration.