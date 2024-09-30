Nushrratt Bharuccha gears up for her debut in Telugu Films

<p>Abu Dhabi: After proving her talent in Bollywood movies such as <em>Pyaar Ka Punchnama</em>, <em>Dream Girl</em>, <em>Sonu & Titu Ki Sweety</em> and others, Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to take the next big step in her career. She is now exploring opportunities in Southern cinema and has locked in a big project.</p><p>Set to be a big-budget entertainer, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be soon seen making her Telugu cinema debut. Confirming the same on the IIFA 2024 green carpet, Nushrratt said, "Yes, I’m making my South Cinema debut soon with a Telugu film. I am very excited about the project and you all will get to know soon. As an actor, it's always been a dream to explore films in various languages and showcase talent across different cultures, and I’m excited to have this opportunity.”</p>.IIFA Rocks 2024: SRK's 'Jawan' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' win top honours.<p>“I am doing one big Telugu movie and the announcement and updates regarding the same will soon be revealed,” added Nushrratt.</p><p>When asked about her choice to take on women-centric films like <em>Akeli</em>, <em>Janhit Mein Jaari</em>, and <em>Chhorii</em>, Nushrratt expressed that she feels fortunate to have received roles that celebrate women. She further said that, as an actor, it was also her responsibility to empower while entertaining.</p><p>For her second appearance at IIFA 2024, Nushrratt Bharuccha donned a stunning radiant shimmery gown. She was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the star-studded green carpet event held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island.</p>.<p>The three-day IIFA Awards gala, which began on September 27, kicked off with a celebration of South cinema through IIFA Utsavam, followed by the IIFA Awards for the Hindi film industry and IIFA Rocks.</p>