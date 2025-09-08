<p>Bengaluru: Twenty-five graduates received 52 gold medals at the National Law School of India University’s annual convocation on Sunday.</p>.<p>Radhika Singhal, a five-year BA LLB graduate, bagged 10 medals, including University First Rank and Best All-Round Graduating Student. "We all came to NLSIU as young, unassuming 18-year-olds and found our purpose through the help of everyone here,” she said.</p>.Karnataka High Court orders NLSIU to provide 0.5% interim quota, fee waiver for transgenders.<p>Shreyas Sinha received five medals, including Best Outgoing Student and Young Leader of the Year. "This ceremony marks the end of a chapter, but also the beginning of a new one," he said.</p>.<p>Shivi Dangi won four medals, among them awards for Criminal Law, Constitutional Law and Most Deserving Female Student. “These five years have been nourishing and have made me who I am,” she said.</p>.<p>The university also honoured top performers in Postgraduate Diploma programmes and awarded Niharika Mukharjee the gold medal for the HM Seervai Essay Competition in Constitutional Law. </p>