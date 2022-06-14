On Kirron's birthday, Anupam Kher wishes for their son's marriage

Anupam Kher's wish for Kirron on her 70th birthday

Kirron, who is also a politician, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2021

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 14 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 16:08 ist
Veteran actor Anupam Kher and his actress-wife Kirron Kher. Credit: Instagram/anupampkher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wished his actress-wife Kirron Kher on her 70th birthday with a special message. He said that he wishes their son Sikander gets married soon.

Anupam posted a string of pictures of the couple posing together. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!!"

"May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.. Love & prayers always!"

Kirron, who is also a politician, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2021. She is seen as one of the judges on reality show India's Got Talent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Anupam Kher
Kirron Kher
Entertainment News

