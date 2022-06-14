On Kirron's birthday, Anupam Kher wishes for their son's marriage

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wished his actress-wife Kirron Kher on her 70th birthday with a special message. He said that he wishes their son Sikander gets married soon.
Anupam posted a string of pictures of the couple posing together. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!!"
"May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.. Love & prayers always!"
Kirron, who is also a politician, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2021. She is seen as one of the judges on reality show India's Got Talent.
