Absurd, unfortunate: Rajnath on Kejriwal's claims on Modi's 'retirement', Adityanath's 'removal'

Hitting back at Kejriwal during a public meeting in Rajajipuram, Singh said, "The chief minister of Delhi said that Modi ji will not become the prime minister after the 2024 elections. I am surprised. He has just come out on bail, he has to go to jail again after June 1 and he is talking such nonsense about the prime minister of India." "The entire country wants Modi ji to be the prime minister in 2024 as well as 2029," he added.