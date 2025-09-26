Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'One Battle After Another' movie review: One battle, endless chaos

Based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland, it follows Leonardo DiCaprio stumbling into a revolution, losing his way more than once, and fighting for his daughter through chaos, comedy and bullets.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
One Battle After Another
4/5
Director:Paul Thomas Anderson
Cast:Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 14:28 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us