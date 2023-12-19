'Operation Valentine': The 'First Strike’ evokes patriotism

The teaser of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine was dropped by the makers of Sony Pictures International Production on December 18.

The teaser of the film promises another patriotic adrenaline-pumping thriller that is meant to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats, yearning for more.

The teaser of the film is inspired by true events, is sure to give goosebumps to all fans, giving them all the first glimpse of the much-awaited Air Force action film. It is a Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial.