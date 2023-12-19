'Operation Valentine': The 'First Strike’ evokes patriotism

The teaser of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine was dropped by the makers of Sony Pictures International Production on December 18.
The teaser of the film promises another patriotic adrenaline-pumping thriller that is meant to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats, yearning for more.
The teaser of the film is inspired by true events, is sure to give goosebumps to all fans, giving them all the first glimpse of the much-awaited Air Force action film. It is a Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial.
The First Strike showcases sensory spectacles with some strong dialogues from lead actor Varun Tej. The actor mentions how it is important for our country to remind its enemies that 'Yeh Desh GandhiJi Ke Saath Saath Subhash Chandra Bose ka Bhi Hai.' (Along with Gandhiji, this country also belongs to Subhash Chandra Bose)
The background music of Vande Matram evokes patriotism amongst the audience, making them eager to witness one of the biggest airstrikes ever.
The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face while protecting the nation.
Inspired by true events, Operation Valentine is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. The actress exudes fierceness as she embodies her character.
Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.
Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado, will be marking his directorial debut with this film.
Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.