Oscars 2021 live: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' starring Chadwick Boseman, scores two Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards is expected to bring together Hollywood's biggest stars amid a raging pandemic to honour the best of cinema over the last year. Among the contenders for the coveted Best Picture award are 'Nomadland' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. Follow DH for live updates
"I also stand here, as Jamika and I break the glass ceiling, with so much excitement for the future": Mia Neal, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
"(The Black Panther Party) showed me how to love myself": Daniel Kaluuya
French novelist Florian Zeller smiles as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars. Credit: AFP photo
Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
"We wanted to make a film that celebrates life" - Thomas Vinterberg
'Another Round' movie review: A fantastic film about the potential and dangers of alcohol
There are many emotions that can be gleaned from the bottom of an empty bottle of alcohol. Love, anger, sadness, despair, life, death - they are all part of human nature, and that is the essence of what Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round is all about: Exploring those emotions.
Read more
Thomas Vinterberg's 'Another Round' wins Best International Feature award
Laura Dern on stage to present the award for Best International Feature
'Sound of Metal' movie review: Coming to terms with change
Sound of Metal is a quiet lesson on what 'change' can bring to a person's life, without any layer of sugar-coating or sweet-talking.
Read more
US actress Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Credit: AFP photo
'Judas and the Black Messiah' movie review: An engaging biographical drama
The biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah is an effective attempt at storytelling that is likely to establish actor Daniel Kaluuya as a force to be reckoned with.
Read more
Vanessa Kirby arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters photo
'Minari' movie review: A heartfelt tale about family and hope
Lee Issac Chung's Minari has a subtle subtext delicately sewn in throughout its entire runtime. Referring to both a plant featured prominently in it and to the cycle of life itself, Minari stitches together a potent, deeply personal tale about a family and how hope may just be the thing you need in your life.
Read more
'The Present' short film review: A touching tale
The Oscar-nominated The Present is a touching and haunting short film that makes the desired impact due to its sincere execution.
Read more
Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India
The Oscars 2021 are just a few hours away much to the delight of movie buffs. This year's ceremony is expected to be a bit different from the previous ones as it takes place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the biggest names from the film industry are vying for top honours, suggesting that a keen contest is on the cards. Here is a look at how movie buffs in India can catch the action.
Read more
Nonconformist Youn Yuh-jung: S. Korea's first Oscar-nominated actress
Septuagenarian Youn Yuh-jung, the first South Korean actress nominated for an Oscar, has spent decades portraying nonconformist characters, from a vicious heiress to an ageing prostitute, challenging social norms in both her career and life.
Read more
US actress Regina King (L) and US actor Aldis Hodge arrive at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year
Travelers passing through Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday might notice a slight commotion -- for one night only, it is doubling as the venue for the Oscars.
Read more
'Nomadland' movie review: Frances McDormand-starrer is a captivating drama
The Chloé Zhao-directed movie's promising premise reaches its potential due to the effective screenplay.
Read more
Oscars 2021 preview: History-making event on the cards
The pandemic-delayed Academy Awards ceremony takes place at a Los Angeles rail station on Sunday on what could be a historic night packed with surprises, not just around the winners but the event itself.
Read more