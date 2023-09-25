‘Osmitay’, film celebrating Konkani heritage, a hit

A newly-released Konkani film, Osmitay is set against the backdrop of the Konkani-speaking people’s quest for identity. It is woven around a love story and has captivated audiences in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
Osmitay (Identity) premiered on September 10 in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Puttur simultaneously and hit screens in cinemas across the Konkan coast on September 15.
“The film has received a good response across the 10 theatres so far. The film will soon be screened in Goa, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and in some cities overseas,” Louis Pinto, the producer of the film, told Showtime.
The film is produced under the banner Mandd Sobhann, a Konkani cultural organisation in Mangaluru.
Based on a story by Konkani writer and music composer Eric Ozario and screenplay by Joel Periera, the film is more than just a love story between Vivek Albuquerque (Ashwin D’Costa) and Sushma (Wencita Dias). The narrative explores the migration of Konkani speakers from Goa following the cultural inquisition by the Portuguese rulers and persecution under the reign of Tipu Sultan in Mangaluru.
The story revolves around American-born Konkani-speaking Vivek, studying world cultures in Arizona. He is on a quest to unravel his roots in Mangaluru, where he meets Sushma — who is pursuing her thesis on Konkani culture at the local university — and falls in love with her. They soon embark on a trip to Goa to learn about the Konkani-speaking people and the Inquisition.
The journey to Goa proves thrilling and enriching to Vivek and Sushma as they meet various Konkani communities and soak in their culture. Vivek is perturbed by learning about the hardships suffered by his ancestors and resolves to dedicate himself to the cause of the Konkani people.
“The film is about the history and beauty of Konkanis and their culture. It is a love story with lots of songs and dances,” informs Pinto, also adding that apart from being entertaining, it’s also educative and informative.
Ozario, the writer says that his story has been adapted very well. He was also involved in the making of the film and is hopeful that the film will boost Konkani cinema which suffers from poor patronage.
Directed by the young and talented filmmaker Vilas Ratnakar Kshatriya, the film showcases the visual splendour of the Konkani people’s rich folk heritage and the scenic beauty of the coast, beautifully captured by cinematographer Balaraja Gowda.
Time will tell how well Osmitay does at the box office but as Ozario insists, the purpose of the film is to convey a message. “We must preserve the Konkani language, tradition, and heritage; and that message has been taken very well by the people who have seen the film so far,” he added.