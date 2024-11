OTT platform founder seeks Rs 10 crore from actor Aayush Shah over ‘false’ claims

In a legal notice to the actor, the OTT platform’s founder Akshay Bardapurkar accused the actor of levelling 'false and fictitious' allegations to malign his reputation. It says Shah filled in the details in blank signed cheques and deposited them as per his 'whims and fancies' to foist a false claim.