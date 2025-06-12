<p><em>The Traitors</em>, adapted from the hit international reality series, is produced by BBC Studios India in collaboration with All3Media International. Featuring 20 celebrities from diverse fields, the show is a gripping battle of trust and deception, with a major cash prize and prestigious title at stake.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 12, 2025</p>.<p>After relocating to Dimmadelphia with her family, Hazel uncovers a magical secret—her next-door neighbours are undercover fairy godparents.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 12, 2025</p>.<p>In the second season of the Netflix action series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the team gears up for their next mission, and things take a dangerous turn when a mysterious terrorist surfaces, threatening global destruction.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 12, 2025</p>.<p>An inspiring sports drama that follows an underdog team’s battle against adversity, brought to life with a touching story and powerful performances.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Sony Liv</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 13, 2025</p>.<p><em>Shubham</em> brings a fresh mix of supernatural comedy and oddball obsession, with Samantha adding a playful touch. Despite its uneven writing and tempo, the film entertains as a breezy, feel-good summer flick.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 13, 2025</p>.<p>Santhanam returns with <em>Devil's Double Next Level</em>, the fourth chapter in the <em>Dhilluku Dhuddu</em> franchise, which is all set to make the audience laugh.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 13, 2025</p>.<p>The gripping new season of the crime drama starring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Arjun Rampal promises a high dose of suspense and intense drama.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 13, 2025</p>.<p>ACP Aravind (Naveen Chandra) takes on a baffling murder case in Visakhapatnam, where victims remain unidentified and killings persist. A small clue leads him deeper into a mystery that raises more questions than answers.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: AhaTamil</p><p><strong>Release Date</strong>: June 13, 2025</p>