Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Clash effect: Ballari gets new Inspector General, Superintendent of Police

Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Varthika Katiyar has been transferred, and 2004-batch IPS officer P S Harsha has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 21:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 21:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBallari

Follow us on :

Follow Us