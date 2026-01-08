<p>Ballari: Major changes have been effected at the range and the district police level following the clash on New Year's Day, which resulted in the death of Congress worker Rajashekhar. </p>.<p>Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Varthika Katiyar has been transferred, and 2004-batch IPS officer P S Harsha has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP). </p>.<p>Suman Pannekar, a 2013-batch IPS officer who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP). Pavan Nejjur, who was appointed as SP on December 31, was suspended following the clash. Chitradurga SP Ranjith Bandaru was in charge for some time. </p>.<p><strong>Harsha inspects the spot</strong></p>.<p>Soon after assuming charge on Wednesday, IGP Harsha visited Avvambavi, where the clash occurred, and inspected the spot.</p>.<p>He gathered information from officials and issued suggestions and directions. New SP Suman Pannekar is likely to assume charge on Thursday.</p>.<p>“I have just assumed charge and held a brief meeting with officials. In view of several incidents that have taken place in Ballari, I have received very clear directions. The government and senior officers have instructed us to take impartial action. Detailed information regarding recent incidents will be collected, investigations will be conducted and necessary action will be taken,” he said.</p>.<p>“The Ballari clash needs to be examined. There will be discussions with officers. After new SP takes charge, I will discuss other issues,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>BJP releases video</strong></p>.<p>MLA Janardhana Reddy released a video, which shows that during the clash at Avvambavi on Jan 1, a private bodyguard fired at Rajashekhar.</p>.<p>In response, videos related to the incident were also released from the office of MLA Bharat Reddy. One of the videos purportedly shows a person standing atop Janardhana Reddy's house.</p>