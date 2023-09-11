Pankaj Tripathi opens school library in father's memory

Pankaj Tripathi, a native of Bihar's Gopalganj, had previously embarked on a mission to rejuvenate the school where he received his education. Alongside his elder brother, Pankaj undertook the endeavour through the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, a trust established in honour of their beloved parents.

The project encompassed a comprehensive upgrade of the school's infrastructure, which included the provision of electrical equipment and a fresh coat of paint for the premises. Pankaj Tripathi's dedication to sustainable development led to the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels, ensuring the school's self-sufficiency in power supply and electricity.

In addition to these improvements, Pankaj's profound love for literature and books prompted him to construct a fully-equipped library within the school premises. This library now stands as a beacon of knowledge, ready to benefit generations of students for years to come.

The library's inauguration holds special significance as it coincides with Pankaj Tripathi's recent loss of his beloved father. In honouring his father's memory, Pankaj has provided a lasting gift to the school and its students, fostering a love for learning and literature that will endure through time.