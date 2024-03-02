Pankaj Udhas: He sang in Kannada too

“This was one of the three duets I sang with this superstar in his zone,” she exclaimed. “It was sometime in 1999 that it was recorded in Bengaluru, and we were both surprised to see each other in the studio, as we had been summoned from Mumbai! Pankaj-ji told me that he did not know the language and I, who had yet to get married to L Subramaniam and settle in the city, told him that I too, as a Tamilian, was equally ignorant! The great Hamsalekha-ji and lyricist R N Jayagopal explained the meanings and nuances patiently to both of us, and Pankaj-ji worked hard on them.”