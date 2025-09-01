Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Param Sundari': 5 Reasons that make Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra's movie shine

Love stories have long been the soul of Hindi cinema, and Tushar Jalota's latest offering, 'Param Sundari,' is a beautiful reminder of why. A fresh take on cross-cultural romantic comedy—the movie is vibrant, soulful and visually stunning. With 'Pardesiya' topping charts and the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this rom-com is drawing audiences of all ages back to theaters. Here we list five reasons that make this movie a must-watch.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Maddock Films</p></div>

Credit: Maddock Films

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Maddock Films</p></div>

Credit: Maddock Films

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Maddock Films</p></div>

Credit: Maddock Films

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;Maddock Films</p></div>

Credit: Maddock Films

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 06:00 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSidharth MalhotraJanhvi KapoorTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us