Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Paris Hilton’s memoir to be adapted into TV series

According to news outlet Entertainment Tonight, Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are attached to executive produce the series under their Lewellen Pictures banner.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 07:43 IST

Follow Us

American socialite-model Paris Hilton's memoir has been optioned by network A24 for a TV series adaptation.

According to news outlet Entertainment Tonight, Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are attached to executive produce the series under their Lewellen Pictures banner.

No writer or actor is currently on board the project, but Hilton will also executive produce via 11:11 Media’s Slivington Manor Entertainment along with Bruce Gersh.

Hilton, the heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune, started out as a model and eventually moved into TV with the hit reality series The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. The show aired for five seasons.

She also released the album Paris in 2006 and previously published the book Confessions of an Heiress. Her acting credits include House of Wax and Repo! The Genetic Opera.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 07:43 IST)
Entertainment NewsUnited StatesTrendingParis Hilton

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT