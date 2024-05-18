Penelope Featherington shines bright in new season

While the chemistry between Penelope and Colin (Luke Newton) is a joy to watch — filled with banter, stolen glances and a little bit of spice — it’s the female friendships in the show that stand out. Be it the damaged-yet-tender friendship between Eloise and Penelope or the endearing and comical friendship between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, the show makes an effort to offer a real-life portrayal of the layered nature of female friendships. A personal favourite this season was the newly blossomed friendship between Eloise and Cressida Cowper — while the people around them find the pairing odd, the young ladies complement each other perfectly.