In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween
Halloween, a day dedicated to all things creepy and spooky, is almost upon us much to the delight of the younger generation. With the festivities set to begin, here is a look at 10 spooky movies from different industries that may give viewers a couple of sleepless nights.
Mahal (Hindi, 1949) | Widely regarded as Hindi cinema's first major horror film, 'Mahal' revolved around what happens when the male protagonist learns a dark secret about himself after moving into an ancient mansion. It featured Ashok Kumar and Madhubala as the lead pair and emerged as a big hit at the box office. The 'Aayega Aanewala' number, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, proved to be one of its biggest highlights and soon attained cult status. Credit: IMDb
Don't Look Now (English, 1973) | The film focussed on the challenges faced by a grief-stricken couple and received critical acclaim for its chilling depiction of psychological terror. The film had an impressive cast headlined by Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie. Credit: IMDb
The Shining (English, 1980) | Jack Nicholson redefined the meaning of evil with his terrifying performance in the Stanley Kubrick-helmed classic, inspired by real-life events. It was based on Stephen King's popular novel of the same name and highlighted the psychological impact of fear. 'The Shining' received mixed reviews when it was first released in theatres as many felt that it did not do justice to the source material. It, however, appealed to the audience and proved to be a gamechanger for the genre. Credit: IMDb
Manichitrathazhu (Malayalam, 1993 | Widely considered to be one of the greatest Malayalam films of all time, it had pretty much everything--right from top-notch performances to a shocking transformation scene-- that one would expect from a compelling psychological horror drama. The Fazil-helmed classic was a showreel for its leading lady Shobana and helped her consolidate her standing in the industry. It was remade in multiple languages, which added to its popularity. Credit: IMDb
Raaz (Hindi, 2002) | The Vikram Bhatt-directed 'Raaz', loosely based on 'What Lies Beneath', had a gripping screenplay that was dramatic and eerie in equal measures. It starred Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in the lead and emerged as a massive hit at the box office. Credit: IMDb
Bhoot (Hindi, 2003) } Director Ram Gopal Varma delivered one of the biggest hits of his career when he collaborated with Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn for 'Bhoot', a Bollywood film with no songs. It clicked with the audience due to the Rangeela star's fabulous performance and its convincing storyline. 'Bhoot Returns', a standalone sequel to 'Bhoot', hit screens in 2012 and failed to live up to expectations. Credit: IMDb
Insidious (English, 2010) | One of the popular Hollywood movies of all time, 'Insidious' received rave reviews for its compelling screenplay and effective production values. It was directed by James Wan and helped him consolidate his standing in the industry. Credit: IMDb
The Babadook (English, 2014) | A chilling psychological horror drama, 'The Babadook' highlighted how one's worst fears often stem from loss and grief. The film was directed by debutante Jennifer Kent and featured a narrative that was heartbreaking and creepy in equal measure. Credit: IMDb
Tumbbad (Hindi, 2018) | The Sohum Shah-produced movie was set in 20th century British India and revolved around the hunt for a treasure. It opened to an ordinary response at the box office but became quite popular among cinephiles post its digital premiere. Its sequel is in the works. Credit: IMDb
The Vigil (English, 2019) | The film garnered a fair deal of attention due to its use of Jewish themes to spook the audience, which helped it emerge as a critical success. The movie was directed by Keith Thomas and featured Dave Davis in the lead. Credit: IMDb
Yoga Day 2021: Celebrities Who Regularly Practice Yoga
From maintaining one's body to an ever-glowing skin, the health benefits of yoga are well-known. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Hansika Motwani to Lakshmi Manchi, we take a look at the celebrities who practise yoga to stay in shape.
Pooja Hegde is an ardent follower of yoga. Her love for yoga is visible from her social media pictures. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been inspiring her fans by sharing her fitness secrets on social media. Apart from her regular gym workouts, Samantha practises yoga every day. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actress Kajal Aggarwal practices yoga regularly to make sure she stays in shape. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
The secret behind Hansika Motwani's envious body is her strict yoga regime. Credit: Instagram/ihansika
Rakul Preet Singh loves to maintain herself fit with regular yoga asanas. Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet
Tamannaah is one of the fittest actors in showbiz who loves to do yoga. Credit: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks
Raashii Khanna loves to do yoga asanas to stay fit. In this photo she is seen nailing 'halasana' with ease. Credit: Instagram/raashiikhanna
Lakshmi Manchu is setting some major fitness goals. The star is known for experimenting and trying different fitness activities. Credit: Instagram/lakshmimanchu
In Pics | Oscars 2021: Here are the winners in key categories
The Oscars 2021, which were held on Monday, proved to be a memorable event for movie buffs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the most talented names from the industry were vying for top honours this time around, which resulted in a keen contest in most categories. The best of the best walked away with the spoils when all was said and done. Here are the winners in the key categories.
Actor in a Leading Role | Anthony Hopkins |The veteran bagged the award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie 'The Father', which featured him in the role of an aged man dealing with Dementia | Credit: AFP Photo
Actress in a Leading Role | Frances McDormand | The veteran took home the Oscar for her work in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Nomadland', which revolved around what happens when the protagonist embraces a nomadic lifestyle following a setback | Credit: IMDb
Best Picture | Nomadland | The thought-provoking drama, which was based on a book of the same name, beat the likes of 'Minari' and 'The Father' to win the Oscar for 'Best Picture'. | Credit: IMDb
Actor in a Supporting Role | Daniel Kaluuya |The powerhouse performer played the role of the late American activist Fred Hampton in the biographical drama 'Judas and the Black Messiah', one of the most hard-hitting movies of the year. | Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Directing | Chloe Zhao |Zhao created history by becoming the first Woman of Colour to win the Oscar for 'Directing'. The Chinese filmmaker wielded the microphone for the well-received 'Nomadland' | Credit: AFP Photo
Actress in a Supporting Role | Youn Yuh-jung | The South Korean legend essayed the role of the caring grandmother in the immigration drama 'Minari', which broke the language barrier with its relatable plot | Credit: Reuters Photo
International Feature Film | Another Round | The Danish movie has been directed by Thomas Vinterberg and revolves around the unique concept of binge drinking. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Bo Larsen. | Credit: IMDb
In Pics | Oscars 2021 : Here are the nominees for 'Best Picture'
Credit: International New York Times
In a year that saw movie theaters boarded up due to Covid-19, eight new films that did reach our screens impressed Academy voters enough that they are in contention for Hollywood's biggest award -- the Oscar for best picture. Here are the eight movies battling for the top prize at Sunday's Oscars ceremony:
The Father | Starring Anthony Hopkins and adapted by French playwright Florian Zeller from his own stage production, 'The Father' takes viewers on a terrifying voyage through the onset of dementia. | Credit: IMDb
Judas and the Black Messiah | A twist on the traditional biopic, the movie tells half of the story of slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton from the perspective of the FBI informant who betrayed him. Credit: IMDb
Mank | The film is a black-and-white prestige drama bankrolled by Netflix that dramatises -- and heavily fictionalises -- the making of 'Citizen Kane'. | Credit: IMDb
Minari | Shot in both English and Korean, 'Minari' is in many ways a quintessential American story -- of scrappy immigrants trying to carve out a space for themselves, in this case, by growing Korean vegetables in 1980s Arkansas. | Credit: Screengrab/YouTube
Nomadland | A daring and distinctive blend of road movie, Western, drama and documentary, 'Nomadland' depicts a community of older Americans who live off the grid in run-down vans after losing everything in the global financial crisis. | Credit: IMDb
Promising Young Woman | Emerald Fennell's debut feature follows medical school dropout Cassie as she plots revenge on the former classmates responsible for the rape of her best friend.| Credit: IMDb
Sound of Metal | The indie revolves around a drummer who suffers hearing loss while also battling with addiction issues and features a sincere performance from actor Riz Ahmed. | Credit: IMDb
Chicago 7 | The political drama deals with the 1968 anti-Vietnam War protests that shook Chicago, and the police violence and bizarre trial that followed | Credit: IMDb
In Pics | BAFTA Awards 2021: Winners in key categories
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the main winners of Britain's top film honours.
Best Film| 'Nomadland'. Credit: IMDb
Outstanding British Film | 'Promising Young Woman'. Credit: IMDb
Director | Chloe Zhao | 'Nomadland'. Credit: Reuters Photo
Leading actor | Anthony Hopkins | 'The Father'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Leading Actress | Frances McDormand | 'Nomadland'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya | 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung | 'Minari'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Original Screenplay | 'Promising Young Woman'. Credit: IMDb
Adapted Screenplay |'The Father'. Credit: IMDb