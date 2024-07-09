Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

PICS: Karthi's meet-and-greet session with 'Heroes of Life'

Actor Karthi met his fans from Tamil Nadu at an event held on July 7 in Chennai and hosted a grand feast of delicious food for the 'Heroes of Life' for their goodwill and help towards the needy in society.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 15:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Kollywood star met his ardent fans who donated blood on his 47th birthday. He personally met each one of them and expressed his gratitude.

Kollywood star met his ardent fans who donated blood on his 47th birthday. He personally met each one of them and expressed his gratitude.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
The meet-and-greet event was held on Sunday in Chennai and saw hundreds of his fans from all over Tamil Nadu.

The meet-and-greet event was held on Sunday in Chennai and saw hundreds of his fans from all over Tamil Nadu.

Credit: Special Arrangement

He also hosted a grand feast of delicious food for the blood donors at T Nagar and spent quality time with his ardent fans, and even took photographs with each one.

He also hosted a grand feast of delicious food for the blood donors at T Nagar and spent quality time with his ardent fans, and even took photographs with each one.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Karthi poses with his fans during a meet-and-greet event in Chennai.

Karthi poses with his fans during a meet-and-greet event in Chennai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Karthi greets his fans during a meet-and-greet event in Chennai.

Karthi greets his fans during a meet-and-greet event in Chennai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 July 2024, 15:05 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaChennaikarthi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT