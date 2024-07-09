PICS: Karthi's meet-and-greet session with 'Heroes of Life'

Kollywood star met his ardent fans who donated blood on his 47th birthday. He personally met each one of them and expressed his gratitude.
The meet-and-greet event was held on Sunday in Chennai and saw hundreds of his fans from all over Tamil Nadu.
He also hosted a grand feast of delicious food for the blood donors at T Nagar and spent quality time with his ardent fans, and even took photographs with each one.
Karthi poses with his fans during a meet-and-greet event in Chennai.
Published 09 July 2024, 15:05 IST