Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Beyond Pentagon’s Narratives | India must read China’s buildup in regional terms

Beyond Pentagon’s Narratives | India must read China’s buildup in regional terms

Washington frames China’s buildup as an urgent threat to justify US military readiness and budgets
Ashu Maan
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 12:30 IST
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsUSChinaUS CongressOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us