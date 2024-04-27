Poornachandra Mysore: 10 years of an underrated actor

Everybody wants to be a superstar while growing up, says Poorna with a chuckle. “But when we get into theatre, we do both small and big roles. That’s when we understand how each character carries its own weight and value,” he admits. He looks up to Rangayana Raghu, someone he heard about a lot during his theatre days. Talking about Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan, he says, “They have played all kinds of roles — antagonists, protagonists and they’re also mass heroes. Watching them over time has motivated me to try a variety of roles,” he says. “Sometimes, we go very far looking for inspiration. Dhananjaya is also a very good example of playing varied roles — villain (‘Tagaru’), hero (‘Gurudev Hoysala’) and even poet (‘Allama’). As actors, we draw inspiration from a very close circle or from far away. Having said that, Robert de Niro and Jack Nicholson are my biggest influences.”