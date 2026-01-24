<p>Dhananjaya K A’s Daali Pictures unveiled the title teaser of its upcoming film Heggana Muddu earlier this month. </p><p>The film stars Poornachandra Mysore of Orchestra Mysuru fame alongside singer-actor Aditi Sagar. The title is inspired by the popular Kannada proverb, ‘Hettavarige heggana muddu, kuudidavarige kodaga muddu’, which loosely translates to, ‘To parents, even a bandicoot is lovable; to those in love, even a monkey is charming’.</p> .<p>In the film, Poornachandra plays a flawed young man who has just gotten married. Speaking about his role, the actor says, “I play someone who is a little more than what one would normally expect.” He describes his character as insecure and extremely possessive of his wife, and whenever he feels overshadowed by someone, he is compelled to defeat them. “To us, he may seem insecure, but from his perspective, he is simply being very human,” Poornachandra shares. “When someone loves you a little too much, it can even feel nauseating.” Despite his shortcomings, the character’s wife stands firmly by his side; and Poornachandra feels the film will resonate strongly with women.</p> .<p>The role was particularly challenging, the actor admits, it was very different from anything he had played before. “I’m a very secure person and don’t get jealous easily, so stepping into this character’s mindset was quite tough as I could not relate to him,” he shares.</p><p>Heggana Muddu is directed by Avinash Balekkala, who previously co-wrote Happy New Year (2017) and French Biriyani (2020). The film marks Dhananjaya’s sixth venture as a producer.</p>