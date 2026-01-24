Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 6,000 Indian seafarers abandoned in 2025, highest globally: Report

According to the ITF analysis, the worst region for abandonment was the Middle East, followed by Europe.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 12:38 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us