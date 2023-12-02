Portraying astronaut Kalpana Chawla is my dream role, says Shraddha Srinath

She’s starred in several movies and wows audiences with her diverse film choices. Actress Shraddha Srinath’s recent role as a marriage counsellor in Irugapatru garnered critical acclaim. The multi-lingual artiste is now kicked about her next film Saindhav in Telugu opposite superstar Venkatesh. She speaks on her dream role, her take on marriage and more in this candid conversation with Ikyatha Yerasala.
Special memories from the shoot of Irugapatru.
I shot for 25 days. I was told that I have a lot of lines. Acting is a very easy job for me, but when I have to deliver long lines in languages that are not my own, it becomes very challenging. Once, I received the schedule the previous night and there were five lengthy scenes planned the next day. I remember calling up my hotel room service and asking for milk, turmeric and sugar. I was really worried, dizzy and nervous about delivering those lengthy scenes. That night, I drove myself crazy and kept recording voice notes. We’d shoot very long hours and coming back to the room and preparing for the next day was quite a task.
When will we see you in a Kannada film?
I really want to work in a Kannada movie - it’s been so long since I worked in one. There is a certain confidence that comes with just performing and speaking in Kannada - language is very important to express myself. The better you are at a local language, the more free-flowing the conversation can be.
I read a few scripts, but they didn’t do justice to my potential. I’m waiting for a good project.
You made your debut with a woman-centric film U-Turn and also starred in Urvi. What happened after that?
I haven’t seen many films where female characters have enough space to shine. I can’t quite put my finger on what’s lacking or missing. We’ve proven more than once that female-led subjects can succeed. Investing in such films can be profitable, given a good writer and capable technicians.
How was it to work with Venkatesh in Saindhav?
I admire Saindhav’s director Sailesh. He’s one of the smartest filmmakers I’ve worked with. He’s the kind of person who really involves you in the project, values your opinion and eagerly shares updates. As for Venkatesh sir, he exudes this quiet power that’s magnetic. In the little time I spent with him, I discovered that he’s a fascinating person to talk to. His interests range from food and sports to traveling and spirituality. It was truly an incredible experience. Then there’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with whom I had limited screen time. However, the little I saw of him left me mesmerised. I’ve always been a huge fan, but witnessing him perform in person was a revelation.
What’s on the cards?
I have completed another Telugu film and I’m shooting for a Web series in Tamil. In Hindi, I finished a project starring Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal. I’m super excited about it because I feel it’s my best performance so far.
What genre do you want to explore?
I enjoy watching romantic dramas and want to act in more of them. The idea of love and relationships has changed for me as I’ve grown up. It’s not as perfect as we thought, but I’m still drawn to portraying the real journey of being in love, whether it’s falling in or out of it. These kinds of roles get me charged up.
Comedy is another area I’m interested in. I’ve seen people do it, but honestly, I believe I can nail it too. If I had to pick a dream role, it would be portraying astronaut Kalpana Chawla - her story has stuck with me since I was young.
Your take on marriage?
I don’t know if I’ve become a cynic now. But I do remember wanting to get married with a sangeet and having all my girlfriends around me. I’m not against marriage or crazy about it, but I do value companionship. There’s nothing that can replace it and I want to grow old with a compatible person. I don’t understand the pressure of marriage. Thankfully, I’ve been blessed with parents and family that never question my choices and always support me.