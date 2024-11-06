Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ – A platform dedicated to writers & storytellers

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prabhas">Prabhas</a>, one of India’s biggest stars, has introduced <em>The Script Craft</em>, a website designed to encourage and elevate writers. Known for his passion for storytelling, Prabhas backed this venture in order to provide writers with a space to share their stories, showcase their talent, and connect with a larger audience.</p><p>This new creative community, <em>The Script Craft, </em>offers writers the opportunity to submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas, which are then rated by audiences. The highest-rated stories move to the top, and the feedback system focuses on ratings rather than comments, promoting a constructive atmosphere that helps writers gain confidence and receive encouragement for their ideas.</p>.Prabhas ventures into horror comedy with his upcoming film 'The Raja Saab'.<p>Prabhas shared the post on Instagram, captioning it "Share your story, inspire the world on this platform, where writers bring their words to life and the audience votes to shape reality. Join the movement. Best wishes to the #TheScriptCraft team!</p><p>https://www.thescriptcraft.com/</p><p>@TSCWriters #Vaishnav @uppalapatipramod #CreativeCommunity" (sic)</p>.<p>Celebrating its launch, <em>The Script Craft</em> is hosting a special contest titled “Imagine Your Favorite Hero with Superpowers!” where writers can submit stories of up to 3,500 words, reimagining a hero with extraordinary abilities. The winner, selected based on audience engagement, will receive a rare opportunity to work as an assistant writer or assistant director on an actual project — an invaluable experience that highlights rising talent. Founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati and promoted by Prabhas, <em>The Script Craft</em> is designed to nurture new talent and offer writers a platform to display their creativity.</p><p>Additionally, <em>The Script Craft</em> is set to expand by introducing an audiobooks' feature, enabling writers to transform their stories into engaging audio experiences. This move will allow writers to connect with a wider audience, especially those who prefer audio formats for storytelling.</p><p>Prabhas's involvement in <em>The Script Craft</em> underscores his dedication to creating a supportive environment for writers and promoting original storytelling. The platform is a testament to his commitment to helping writers thrive and celebrating the craft of storytelling.</p><p>On the professional front, Prabhas' fans can look forward to his performances in <em>The Raja Saab</em>, <em>Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam</em>, <em>Kalki 2</em>, and an upcoming project with Hanu Raghavpudi.</p>