Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ – A platform dedicated to writers & storytellers

This new creative community, 'The Script Craft', offers writers the opportunity to submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas, which are then rated by audiences.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 08:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 08:07 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsPrabhasTrendingwritersTrending NowStorytellers

Follow us on :

Follow Us