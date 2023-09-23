Predictable ’80s style romance

It narrates a story of three individuals — Arya (Sanath), Bhumi (Prajna Bhatt) and Anup Satish (Druti). Arya and Bhumi belong to the same community and village in North Karnataka. They fall in love and their relationship is opposed by Bhumi’s father, a legislator. The couple get married, but Bhumi gets caught and is brought back to her house. She can’t imagine her life without Arya, and kills herself. Soon after, Arya moves to Bengaluru, where Druti falls in love with him. Will Arya reciprocate her feelings? Will Druti marry him? Answers to these questions form the crux of the story.