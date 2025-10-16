Menu
entertainment

Prime Video official green lights sequel to 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

The new film will explore the next chapter in their love story as they navigate themes of love, duty and commitment, Prime Video said in a statement.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:10 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 10:10 IST
Prime Video

