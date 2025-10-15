Pakistan conducts airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar amid fresh fight that killed scores

<p>Pakistan has carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Wednesday, Afghan and Pakistan officials said, as fresh fighting erupted between the neighbours.</p><p>Earlier in the day, reports claimed that<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-army-kills-over-40-afghan-taliban-attackers-in-separate-border-clash-incidents-3764895"> over 12 civilians were killed in Afghanistan</a> after a fight broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces, while an update on Wednesday afternoon stated that the Pakistani army had killed at least 40 Afghan Taliban attackers.</p><p>The recent actions between both the countries began after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration act against terrorists who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.</p>