Prithviraj-starrer 'Kaduva' to now release on July 7

The release of director Shaji Kailas's upcoming mass commercial entertainer Kaduva, featuring actors Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles, has been postponed to July 7.

The film, which has cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam and music by Jakes Bejoy, was supposed to originally release on June 30.

Taking to Instagram, actor Prithviraj, who is on a whirlwind tour to different cities to promote his film, made the announcement.

He wrote, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! 'Kaduva' release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world."

Hours before this announcement, Prithiviraj had attended a promotional event in Chennai, where he said that his film, Kaduva will be a refreshing change.

The actor had said that the only genre that the Malayalam film industry had slightly forgotten was the mass action entertainer genre and that his upcoming film Kaduva was a step in that direction.