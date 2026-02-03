<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said that the CBI chargesheet nowhere claims the absence of animal fat traces in the ghee used for Tirumala laddu prasadam. He demanded a special discussion on the issue in the state Assembly.</p><p>At Jana Sena's general body meeting on Monday, the party also passed a resolution on the Tirumala laddu controversy.</p>.Andhra Pradesh records 6.72% January 2026 GST collections.<p>Kalyan mocked the YSRCP's defense. "Creating ghee without cows, milk, or butter is impossible even for scientists—yet only YSRCP could pull it off," he said and emphasized that the CBI report does not deny animal fat origins, describing the adulterated product as a "chemical-laden liquid" masquerading as pure ghee. "YSRCP opened the gates for this adulteration and pocketed Rs 233 crore," he said, urging party workers to counter YSRCP's clean chit propaganda.</p>.<p>“It is 100% true that adulteration tainted the preparation of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy prasadam laddus, which devotees receive with utmost purity. During the YSRCP government’s tenure, every bit of the 60 lakh kg of cow ghee supplied to Tirumala was adulterated. They passed off a liquid created with chemicals as ghee—and used that chemical-laden liquid to make 20 crore laddus sold as prasadam. The CBI report lays out these harsh facts plainly. It nowhere states there was no animal fat. Everyone should note what scientists say that the origin of those chemicals is animal fat. In other words, they created synthetic ghee from chemicals derived from animal fat and supplied it to Tirumala,” said Jana Sena's resolution.</p><p>The resolution added, “The time has come to discuss forming a Sanatana Dharma Protection Board. Jana Sena resolves to raise this in the legislative Assembly—debating YSRCP's vile act of mixing dangerous chemicals into cow ghee for Tirumala laddus, their sacrilege, and the Rs 233 crore ghee scam so every person knows and the public is informed.”</p>