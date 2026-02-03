<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has launched a digital campaign titled 'Kadakku Purathu' (get out) against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>.</p><p>Vijayan had asked journalists to get out ('Kadakku Purathu' in Malayalam) while they were covering the initial moments of a peace meeting with the BJP-RSS leader in view of political murders in 2017. Vijayan was widely criticized over the remark. Hence the Congress now launched a digital campaign with the same dialogue as tag line as a prelude to the assembly elections.</p>.‘This cannot be the father of all deals’: Congress slams Modi over India–US pact.<p>A dedicated website, kadakkupurathu.com, has been launched for the purpose and a charge sheet against the Pinarayi government published. One can symbolically ask Vijayan to get out by clicking on the website by giving name and other basic details. The key charges include Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold theft, lapses in public health care system, inaction against increasing man-animal conflicts and financial crisis of the state.</p><p>Till Monday evening nearly 62,000 persons had clicked the 'Kadakku Purathu' icon on the website.</p>