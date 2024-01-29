'Pushpa 2': 200 Days for Pushpa Raj to begin his 'Rule'

One of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to release on August 15, 2024. Upping the excitement, the makers unveiled a poster on social media.
The buzz surrounding this film was a constantly discussed topic in both trade and audience circle which helped secure its position at the top of the charts as the most anticipated film of the year for over 15 months.
The makers shared an enthralling poster on their social media and jotted down the caption -
"200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE 🔥🔥
#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ❤🔥
#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days 💥💥"
The film's production is in full swing, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure it becomes the biggest film of 2024. The hype around the film is unprecedented. After the record-breaking success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, the National Award-winning icon Allu Arjun returns in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar.
Joining him will be the 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movie Makers have geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.
Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the movie is all set to release on Independence Day 2024.