'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai

The much-awaited wax statue of Allu Arjun was unveiled to the world in a star-studded event at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.
The event happened on March 28, attracting crowd of influencers while also creating a fantastic exposure for the Pushpa star.
His figure finds its place in a dedicated area themed around his famous song 'Butta Bomma', featuring an interactive dance experience where guests can learn his iconic moves.
Adorned in an iconic red jacket reminiscent of his electrifying performance in the boardroom dance scene from the blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the figure embodies Allu Arjun's magnetic persona. Allu Arjun is the first actor from South India to have his statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.
(Published 29 March 2024, 10:16 IST)