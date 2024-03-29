JOIN US
entertainment

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Adorned in an iconic red jacket reminiscent of his electrifying performance in the boardroom dance scene from the blockbuster movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', the figure embodies Allu Arjun's magnetic persona.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 10:16 IST

The much-awaited wax statue of Allu Arjun was unveiled to the world in a star-studded event at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

The event happened on March 28, attracting crowd of influencers while also creating a fantastic exposure for the Pushpa star.

Credit: Special Arrangement

His figure finds its place in a dedicated area themed around his famous song 'Butta Bomma', featuring an interactive dance experience where guests can learn his iconic moves.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Adorned in an iconic red jacket reminiscent of his electrifying performance in the boardroom dance scene from the blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the figure embodies Allu Arjun's magnetic persona. Allu Arjun is the first actor from South India to have his statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

(Published 29 March 2024, 10:16 IST)
