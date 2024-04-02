'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser starring Allu Arjun to release on this date

Prepare to be mesmerised once again by the enchanting aura of 'Pushpa Raj' as the much-awaited teaser of 'Pushpa: The Rule' featuring the stylish star Allu Arjun will release on April 8, coinciding with the birthday of Arjun.
Delighting fans, the filmmakers have announced the release of the film's extraordinary, captivating, and action-packed teaser on April 8.
Taking to social media, the makers wrote: "Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. The most awaited #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."
The pan-India venture, crafted by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, guarantees an exhilarating cinematic journey. Helmed by the visionary director Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule promises to be an adrenaline-fueled spectacle poised to conquer the global stage.
Allu Arjun, with his formidable on-screen presence, is once again poised to reign over the silver screen with the eagerly anticipated pan-Indian cinematic sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.
Accompanying him is Fahadh Faasil, epitomising the essence of vengeance in this sweeping saga.
Pushpa: The Rule boasts a stellar team, with the electrifying music of Devi Sri Prasad and the visuals captured by cinematographer Mireslow Kuba Brozek.
The production design is done by S Rama Krishna and N Monic. The movie is heading for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024.
(Published 02 April 2024, 12:36 IST)