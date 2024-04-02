'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser starring Allu Arjun to release on this date

Prepare to be mesmerised once again by the enchanting aura of 'Pushpa Raj' as the much-awaited teaser of 'Pushpa: The Rule' featuring the stylish star Allu Arjun will release on April 8, coinciding with the birthday of Arjun.

Delighting fans, the filmmakers have announced the release of the film's extraordinary, captivating, and action-packed teaser on April 8.

Taking to social media, the makers wrote: "Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. The most awaited #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."