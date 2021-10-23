'Radhe Shyam' teaser review: A treat for Prabhas fans

UV Creations on Saturday unveiled the teaser of actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam much to the delight of fans. It features 'Darling' in a new avatar and has a 'classy' look and feel. Here are the key takeaways from the video.

The power of one

Prabhas emerged as a bonafide superstar with the Baahubali saga and consolidated his standing in the industry with Saaho, which did quite well in Hindi. The makers of Radhe Shyam have tried to capitalise on his impressive fan following by releasing a single teaser with dialogues in English. This is a good move as it essentially establishes director Radha Krishna Kumar's magnum opus as a film with a global appeal.

The mystery is alive

The teaser manages to create a sense of mystery around the protagonist. Ominous lines such as 'I can see your death' and 'I won't tell you' indicate that Vikramaditya is a man who has superpowers or a distinct sixth sense. The stunning visuals make the video all the more appealing and indicate that certain portions of the movie may have a period setting.

The outsider's story

Baahubali revolved around what happens when Prabhas' character--a simpleton-- gets drawn into a war that proves to be a bit too personal. Similarly, Saaho highlighted the hero's attempts at getting even with those responsible for his dad's death. In both cases, he played the 'outsider' who takes on a system. Radhe Shyam too may use the same formula. The teaser features the dialogue 'I am not one of you', which suggests Vikramaditya doesn't quite into the world depicted in Radhe Shyam.

More to come

The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Prabhas' first collaboration with Pooja Hegde, the star of films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi. The Seeti Maar sensation was featured prominently in the 'First Glimpse' video but isn't part of the teaser. The general feeling is that the makers will release a separate video for her character as she is an A-lister in her own right. If this is indeed the case, fans will get a closer look at her reel chemistry with the mass hero only when the team unveils the trailer.

It's a date

Several big-ticket movies-- right from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata-- are slated to hit the screens this January. This leads to speculation of Radhe Shyam being pushed back to a 'safe date'. The teaser, however, reconfirms that the film will release in theatres on January 14 as planned.