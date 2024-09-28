Raghavendra Rathore to style Diljit Dosanjh for European leg of ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’

New Delhi: Indian couturier Raghavendra Rathore is set to design outfits for Diljit Dosanjh for the European leg of the Punjabi singing sensation’s “Dil-Luminati Tour”.

The Jodhpur-based designer, who previously collaborated with the singer for the North American and Canadian legs of his ongoing tour, will create 12 different ensembles for Dosanjh which will blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design elements.

Rathore said it’s an honour to work with the singer once again.

"Diljit Dosanjh’s European tour is about so much more than music - it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage. He is not just an artist. He is an ambassador of Indian music and culture across the world...