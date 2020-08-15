Rajinikanth completes 45 years in the film industry: 5 unforgettable movies that are too good to be missed

There’s no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and most sought-after names in Indian cinema. The self-made cultural icon enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, humble nature, reel swag and powerful dialogue delivery. He has starred in quite a few unforgettable movies and proved that he is irreplaceable. On Saturday, as ‘Superstar’ fans celebrate 45 years of 'Rajinism', here is a look at five movies that prove he is the king of the masses.

Sivaji (2007)

Directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar, Sivaji revolved around what happens when an idealistic man decides to reform the society by helping the needy. The film featured several powerful punch dialogues, which clicked with the aam janta, doing full justice to Rajini’s reel image. The cast included Shriya Saran, Vivek and ‘Tuluva Hero’ Suman.

Padayappa (1999)

Featuring a layered performance from Rajinikanth, Padayappa opened to a blockbuster response at the box office and redefined the tenets of commercial cinema. The KS Ravikumar-helmed movie is perhaps best remembered for Thalaivar’s intense reel confrontations with Ramya Krishnan, who played his nemesis Neelambari.

Muthu (1995)

The film that established Rajinikanth as a big star in Japan, Muthu featured ‘Superstar’ in a double role and hit the right notes. A loose remake of Mohanlal’s Thenmavin Kombath, it had a strong cast that included Sarath Babu, Meena and Ponnambalam.

Baashha (1995)

A cult classic, Baashha revolved around the exploits of an auto driver with a past and emerged as a smash hit. It featured quite a few paisa vasool dialogues that made a solid impact. The film was loosely inspired by the Hindi movie Hum but wasn’t a direct remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

Moondru Mugam (1982)

Featuring Rajinikanth in a triple role, Moondru Mugam proved to be a blockbuster and enjoyed a long run in most theatres. It was remade in Hindi with Rajini reprising his role from the Tamil version. Many consider Thalaivar’s portrayal of an angry cop to be the highlight of Moondru Mugam.