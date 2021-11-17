Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2021, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 08:25 ist
The official poster of 'Annaatthe'. Credit: Twitter/SunPictures

An interaction with award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan

Good morning, and welcome to DH Radio.

In today's episode, Vivek Mysore presents an insightful discussion with film critic Baradwaj Rangan on Rajinikanth's terrific longevity and his Box-office might in a pandemic era. Listen in...

