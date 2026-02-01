<p>New Delhi: Telugu actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-charan">Ram Charan </a>and his wife Upasana Konidela have become parents to twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.</p>.<p>The duo shared the news with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday. "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude," it read.</p>.<p>"The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," it added.</p>.Ram Charan spotted filming in Delhi for 'Peddi', leaked visuals ignite fan frenzy.<p>Charan's father and renowned actor Chiranjeevi also uploaded a post on his X handle, announcing the news. "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl," he wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>"Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha," he added.</p>.<p>Charan, 40 and Kamineni 36, got married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. The duo announced the news of the second pregnancy with a post on their respective Instagram handles in October 2025.</p>