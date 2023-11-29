Ram Charan heads back home from busy shoot to cast his vote in Telangana elections

Tollywood star Ram Charan has created a buzz after he was spotted taking a private jet to travel from Mysuru to Hyderabad, not for a film shoot, but to cast his vote in the upcoming Telangana polls.
Visuals of the actor taking a private jet to Hyderabad ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections has been doing the rounds on social media. Ram will be seen exercising his right tomorrow, November 30, along with his family.
The actor's return to Hyderabad proves his commitment to civic duty and being a responsible citizen. While he takes time off from his busy schedule to cast his vote, fans are eagerly waiting for his new avatar on the big screen—coincidentally, Ram's new film, Game Changer, also revolves around the electoral system in India, adding more significance to his real-life actions.
The actor's decision to return to his state to cast his vote has set off discussions about his commitment to civic duty despite being surrounded by the glitz and glamour of the film industry, which is often associated with political apathy.
After casting his vote, Ram is slated to return to the film set in Mysuru to resume shooting.
The film, Game Changer, slated for release next year, promises to be an exciting cinematic experience. As the excitement builds for the movie's release, Ram Charan continues to captivate audiences, not just with his on-screen presence but also with his commitment to making a difference in the real world.