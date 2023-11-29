Ram Charan heads back home from busy shoot to cast his vote in Telangana elections

Tollywood star Ram Charan has created a buzz after he was spotted taking a private jet to travel from Mysuru to Hyderabad, not for a film shoot, but to cast his vote in the upcoming Telangana polls.

Visuals of the actor taking a private jet to Hyderabad ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections has been doing the rounds on social media. Ram will be seen exercising his right tomorrow, November 30, along with his family.

The actor's return to Hyderabad proves his commitment to civic duty and being a responsible citizen. While he takes time off from his busy schedule to cast his vote, fans are eagerly waiting for his new avatar on the big screen—coincidentally, Ram's new film, Game Changer, also revolves around the electoral system in India, adding more significance to his real-life actions.