Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview referring to Deepika Padukone as 'cheap girl' goes viral!

An old interview featuring Ranbir Kapoor is doing the rounds on Reddit. In the interview, Ranbir is seen addressing Deepika Padukone a “cheap girl”.
Ranbir and Deepika appeared together to promote their film. The interview, conducted several years ago to Zoom TV, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the popular filmstars.
In the interview, Ranbir is seen saying, “Deepika ke andar naa ek badi si cheap girl basi hui hai. You know, you can really talk naughty with her. You can get very cheeky with her and she responds very well. She’ll respond in a more cheeky way. Agar aap usko ungli karoge na, voh chodegi nahi. Woh aur ungli karegi. She’s not that kind of girl ki aap usko chidhaoge aur woh sulk karegi ya kuch. woh wapas degi.” (sic)
“Imtiaz also realised this during Love Aaj Kal. First he used to talk to her she used to be very shy… badi sehmi si rehti thi… ek usko idea aaya ki usko kuch cheaply bolunga. Toh uss time, her eyes lit up. She responds to cheapness very well,” Ranbir is seen saying in the video.
Deepika then asked him, “How would you be cheap with me?”, to which Ranbir said, “I can’t be in front of the camera. But I’m telling you, isme cheapness bhara hua hai. Cheapness ki dukaan hai yeh.”
Ranbir's comment, seemingly made in jest during the interview, has stirred outrage among fans and critics alike.
According to netizens, Ranbir has shared "too much" about Deepika. This has sparked a heated discussion about professionalism and respect. Many have condemned the use of derogatory language towards the co-actor, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and dignity.
