Ranbir Kapoor’s old interview referring to Deepika Padukone as 'cheap girl' goes viral!

An old interview featuring Ranbir Kapoor is doing the rounds on Reddit. In the interview, Ranbir is seen addressing Deepika Padukone a “cheap girl”.

Ranbir and Deepika appeared together to promote their film. The interview, conducted several years ago to Zoom TV, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the popular filmstars.

In the interview, Ranbir is seen saying, “Deepika ke andar naa ek badi si cheap girl basi hui hai. You know, you can really talk naughty with her. You can get very cheeky with her and she responds very well. She’ll respond in a more cheeky way. Agar aap usko ungli karoge na, voh chodegi nahi. Woh aur ungli karegi. She’s not that kind of girl ki aap usko chidhaoge aur woh sulk karegi ya kuch. woh wapas degi.” (sic)