Homeentertainment

Ranveer Singh files FIR over misleading deepfake video with political message against PM Modi

In the video, Ranveer Singh is seen criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asking people to vote for the opposition Congress party in the ongoing general election.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 07:27 IST

Follow Us

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh became the latest victim of an AI-generated deepfake video purportedly featuring the actor expressing his political opinions.

While the video, seemingly captured during Ranveer’s visit to Varanasi appears authentic, the audio has been sabotaged with the help of AI technology mimicking Ranveer’s voice.

Ranveer was quick to notice this and took to social media to warn the audience as he wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn," which translates to "Beware of Deepfake, friends."

To deal with this, Ranveer resorted to a legal way and lodged a police complaint. The official statement reveals that an FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell.

“Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”
Ranveer Singh's spokesperson said in a statement.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon were in Varanasi to walk the ramp for the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. The stars also visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Credit: PTI

For the unversed, a fake video has gone viral online, where Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asking people to vote for the Congress party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The clip features Ranveer Singh saying that PM Modi failed to keep campaign promises and failed to address critical economic issues during his two terms as prime minister.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is busy with string of projects like Singham Again, Don 3 and Shaktimaan.

(Published 22 April 2024, 07:27 IST)
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghArtificial IntelligenceDeepfakes

