Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone was expecting during 'Singham Again' shooting

<p>Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday said his wife and frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone was pregnant with their first child during the shooting of Rohit Shetty's <em>Singham Again</em>.</p><p>The couple, who have co-starred in movies such as <em>Ram-Leela</em> and <em>Bajirao Mastani</em>, became parents to a baby girl on September 8.</p><p>At the trailer launch of the multi-starrer film <em>Singham Again</em>, Ranveer said the movie marks the debut of their child, whom he fondly called 'baby Simmba', in a reference to his character's name in Shetty's ambitious cop franchise.</p>.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring baby daughter home after hospital discharge.<p>"There are so many stars in this film. So, let me tell you this is my baby's debut, baby Simmba. Deepika was pregnant during the shooting (of <em>Singham Again</em>)" he told reporters.</p><p>Deepika gave the event a miss as she was busy with the newborn, he added.</p><p>"I am on night duty, so I have come," Ranveer said, before exclaiming "Mulgi jhaali re! ('It's a girl!' in Marathi)".</p><p><em>Singham Again </em>is fronted by Ajay Devgn, who will reprise his role of the tough cop Bajirao Singham.</p><p>The film, set to be released on Diwali, will also see Ranveer return as inspector Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.</p><p>Deepika, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are the new additions to the cop universe, comprising Devgn's <em>Singham</em> movies, Ranveer's <em>Simmba</em> and the Akshay-starrer <em>Sooryavanshi</em>.</p><p>"Lady Singham, Simmba, and baby Simmba wish you a happy Diwali in advance. Please enjoy the trailer, celebrate Diwali with family, we need your love and blessings," Ranveer said.</p><p>At the box office, <em>Singham Again</em> will face off with horror comedy <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, directed by Anees Bazmee.</p>