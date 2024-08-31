Re-released films receive thumbs up from audiences, exhibitors and producers

“During those days, the business was at least 20 to 25 per cent more than what it is today. Now, multiplexes have no choice but to release old films. The business is not that great but it’s just that cinema houses are not running empty because we’ve to bear the expenses of staff, electricity, etc. When cinema lovers come to watch movies, we earn some money via ticket prices, popcorn, parking, etc. The occupancy for such films is 20 to 40 per cent,” Bansal told PTI.